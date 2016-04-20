Crews battle brush fire in North Plains

Fire crews battled a brush fire Wednesday afternoon in the 25000 block of Northwest Moreland Road in North Plains.

Around 3:48 p.m., Washington County Fire District 2 crews were called out to the brush fire that was started by two separate burn piles that became out of control. The fire was located in a wooded area that had recently been cleared.

When crews arrived they found the fire to be about one acre in size that was not threatening any structures. Additional fire resources were called to the scene to assist firefighters.

Fire crews worked for an hour to contain the fire.

No structures were damaged, and no injuries were reported.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.