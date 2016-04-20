Crews battle brush fire in North Plains - KPTV - FOX 12

Crews battle brush fire in North Plains

Posted: Updated:
(Courtesy: Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue) (Courtesy: Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue)
NORTH PLAINS, OR (KPTV) -

Fire crews battled a brush fire Wednesday afternoon in the 25000 block of Northwest Moreland Road in North Plains.

Around 3:48 p.m., Washington County Fire District 2 crews were called out to the brush fire that was started by two separate burn piles that became out of control. The fire was located in a wooded area that had recently been cleared.

When crews arrived they found the fire to be about one acre in size that was not threatening any structures. Additional fire resources were called to the scene to assist firefighters.

Fire crews worked for an hour to contain the fire.

No structures were damaged, and no injuries were reported.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.