Residents claim nuisance trailer cluster is ruining Kelso neighborhood

Neighbors claim the lack of a septic system has led people living in a cluster of trailers near Kelso to bathe in nearby streams and defecate in the woods. (KPTV)

Some people in a rural Kelso neighborhood are fed up after a year of constant problems with what they call a nuisance property, which they say is getting out of hand and putting them in danger.

Neighbors off of Kool Road near Kelso said the source of the problems is in an area behind a gate where several people are living in trailers in a quarry pit.

Neighbors like Lori Williams said the people living in the trailer are creating health and safety hazards, driving Williams to her wit's end.

"[I’ve made] like, I’d say, three phone calls to 911. We've called the county twice and we've talked to people and nothing's being done," she said.

Williams lives right across the road from the property, and said since there is no septic system for all the trailers, the residents defecate in the trees.

On top of that, she said they stumble in the street drunk and even worse.

"They’re in the water bathing, they're masturbating, you name it, there's drug affiliations there,” Williams said. “I’ve already talked to the police and they say they know the people there and they're drug dealers."

Jeremy Allman and his three sons live nearby, and he said cars, generators and 4-wheelers are running all night.

Allman said people even bathe naked in a nearby waterfall, but that is not his biggest concern.

"About a week ago, I noticed there was a car up there watching my kids get off the bus,” he said. “It was very concerning to me."

A spokesman for the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office said they are well aware of the issues with this property. Deputies have talked with the owner and are keeping an eye on it.

They recently made an arrest on an outstanding warrant, but they say any problems with a septic system would have to be taken up with environmental officials.

No one would answer the door at the property owner's home, and a couple going onto the property said they didn't know anything about neighbor complaints.

Allman said the area was once quiet, but the vibe has obviously changed.

"It was a peaceful neighborhood and you didn't have to worry about anything,” he recalled. “Now you wonder what's going on."

According to Williams, it comes down to the lack of facilities needed by the nuisance neighbors.

"They don't have the resources out here that meet their needs,” she said. “So there's no need for them to be in this area."

Neighbors are gathering for a meeting Saturday at the Rose Valley Park and Ride/Recycling Center to discuss this problem. Representatives from the sheriff's office will be there.

