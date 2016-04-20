Oregon Trail Rally kicks off this weekend at PIR

The Oregon Trail Rally kicks off this Friday at the Portland International Raceway.

It is a big weekend of racing where you can head on down to meet the drivers, take a look inside the cars, and much more.

The rally begins on Saturday, and the goal for drivers is to get from “Point A” to “Point B” the fastest.

That's no easy feat considering the driving conditions they're facing.

The drivers will be racing in the Goldendale area and parts of southwest Washington.

To learn more about the race, visit OregonTrailRally.com.

