People concerned about kids, pets safety after cougar sightings in Gresham

People in a Gresham neighborhood are concerned about letting kids and pets go outside after a cougar was spotted in the area Tuesday night.

The cougar was spotted in the 800 block of Northeast 25th Street, and neighbors said they saw the large cat just strolling through the streets.

Police said they received six calls in just 30 minutes from people who spotted the cougar. Around the same time, three dead cats were found within a few blocks of each other.

FOX 12 spoke with Lindsay Lindala, who lives in the area. She said her husband called 911 when he saw the cougar.

Lindala said she's now concerned for her pets, but also for her neighbors kids.

"I stopped some people who were on the other side of these houses walking their baby and I was like 'you might want to head home'."

Police said if you do see a cougar, call 911 immediately and do not approach.

