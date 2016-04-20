Linfield football player hospitalized with bacterial infection has been discharged

The Linfield College student who was rushed to the hospital after for a bacterial infection has been discharged.

Cody Oden, 20, a wide receiver on the Linfield football team, was admitted to an emergency room in McMinnville last week after thinking he had the flu. Doctors started Oden on antibiotics right away.

They then determined Oden had a bacterial infection and he was flown to OHSU in Portland.

Staff at Linfield worked hard to make sure no other students got sick.

A clinic was set up at Linfield to screen students. More than 400 people attended and 275 were sent home with antibiotics as a precaution.

Lab results came back and have not identified a bacterial cause of meningitis related to Oden's hospitalization.

Linfield said no new cases have been reported.

