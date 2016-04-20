Commissioner Novick proposes heavy vehicle tax to help pay for road maintenance

Heavy trucks may soon have to pay a tax to help offset the cost of road maintenance in Portland.

On Wednesday, Commissioner Steve Novick was at Northwest 12th Avenue and Everett Street with a Portland Bureau of Transportation Maintenance Operations crew to help fill a pothole.

"We are so grateful for the hard work our maintenance teams do every day, and we'd have even greater cause for celebration if we had the resources to do more preventive maintenance and have fewer potholes to fill," Commissioner Novick said. "With the proposed heavy vehicle tax, heavy trucks will pay their fair share for the damage they cause."

Early this month, Commissioner Novick proposed a heavy vehicle tax to Portland City Council. He believes heavy trucks are one of the main reasons for potholes on Portland streets.

Commissioner Novick estimates the tax will bring in about $2.5 million a year, which will be used to prevent more potholes.

Maintenance crews filled more than 7,600 potholes within the last year.

