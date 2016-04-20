'Weed Can Wait' campaign launches

Five parties at schools hosted by Youth Now were held to raise awareness about the negative effects of pot smoking before reaching the legal age of 21.

A campaign launched Wednesday encouraging local kids that "Weed Can Wait."

Fox 12 stopped by Discovery Middle School in Vancouver for the first pop-up party hosted by Youth Now, a Vancouver-based marijuana prevention campaign.

They held five of the parties at Clark County schools Wednesday to raise awareness about the negative effects of pot smoking before reaching the legal age of 21.

Students Fox 12 spoke with said they learned from the message and agree that weed can wait.

"Learning drugs shouldn't be in our system and that it could have a negative effect on us," said one student.

Another student added, "You'll do bad in school and all these other things and that's why I think weed can wait."

The campaign also launched on social media platforms to reach more kids.

