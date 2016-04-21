Man who escaped Columbia County Jail month before release date r - KPTV - FOX 12

Man who escaped Columbia County Jail month before release date recaptured

Everett Eugene Stougard Jr., jail booking photo (Photo: Columbia County Sheriff's Office) Everett Eugene Stougard Jr., jail booking photo (Photo: Columbia County Sheriff's Office)
Columbia County Sheriff's deputies said they have arrested an inmate who walked away from work duty at the Columbia County Jail on Monday.

Everett Eugene Stougard, Jr., 40, is a minimum security inmate who walked away from yard work outside the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies spent Wednesday conducting searches of possible homes where Stougard was known to frequent. 

At 5:30 p.m., deputies found Stougard hiding in a home. He refused to come out, but surrendered to deputies when they threatened to deploy the K9 deputy.

Stougard was taken back to Columbia County Jail.

Stougard was booked into the Columbia County Jail on March 12 for a possession of meth conviction. He was due to be released on May 27.

