Portland woman wants to put a stop to herbicide use in city parks

Susan Moray has gathered about 18,000 signatures for her petition in just two weeks. She said she is concerned about the chemicals being sprayed in city parks where kids and pets are on the ground playing.

Her issue in particular is with a chemical called glyphosate, an ingredient in Roundup.

Moray said ultimately she would like Portland Parks and Recreation to stop using chemicals altogether, or perhaps look into a more natural solution to fight weeds.

But at the very least, Moray said she wants to see signage put up to inform the public about the use of herbicides in city parks.

Fox 12 spoke with Moray on Wednesday and she said a lot of people share her opinion.

"Many people believe this is a very unsafe combination of chemicals, and probably carcinogenic. And I think that should be good enough for the city of Portland," she said. "I feel very strongly. I and so far 18,000 other people believe that it has to be done. We just cannot be putting pollutants into our environment."

Portland Parks and Recreation said they understand the concern, but they say it is not a risk to the public.

"I think it's really important to understand the use of any pesticides at our parks is very, very targeted for specific, necessary uses," said John Reed, who is with pest management for Portland Parks. "And the vast majority of our parks are not treated with pesticides at all."

For now, Moray hopes to keep gaining support for her cause, and eventually meet with the city to discuss options.

