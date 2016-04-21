Salem police officer helps escort family of ducks to creek - KPTV - FOX 12

Salem police officer helps escort family of ducks to creek

SALEM, OR (KPTV) -

A police officer in Salem helped escort a family of ducklings through the downtown streets to a nearby creek. 

Wednesday afternoon at the Equitable Center downtown, 13 ducklings hatched inside a large planter, with mom watching nearby. 

After the ducklings got out of the planter, they started walking through the streets. The officer helped the ducklings reach Mill Creek, and then the family swam away safely.

