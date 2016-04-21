Salem police officer helps escort family of ducks to creek

A police officer in Salem helped escort a family of ducklings through the downtown streets to a nearby creek.

Wednesday afternoon at the Equitable Center downtown, 13 ducklings hatched inside a large planter, with mom watching nearby.

After the ducklings got out of the planter, they started walking through the streets. The officer helped the ducklings reach Mill Creek, and then the family swam away safely.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.