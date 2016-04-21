Sick cat stolen from car outside N. Portland Walgreens

Smashed car window after someone broke into Danias' parents car and stole her cat Florencia (Photo: Dania Tolentino)

A sick cat is missing after someone broke into a car and stole her outside a Walgreens.

Dania Tolentino has owned her cat, Florencia, for about six months. She said on Monday, her parents took Florencia to the vet because she had been sick.

The vet prescribed some antibiotics, so Dania's parents went to the Walgreens on North Lombard and Peninsular Avenue.

While they were inside, between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m., someone smashed their car window and stole Florencia.

Dania said it was something she never saw coming.

"It's nothing that you really expect. There's a lot of cats waiting to be adopted and so it's just unnecessary that someone would break into a car and steal a cat."

Dania said her main concern is Florencia's health since she is sick and needs medicine.

If you see the cat or know anything, please call Portland Police.

