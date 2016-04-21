Community gathers for vigil for missing Depoe Bay woman

Friends and family gathered for a vigil in the small coastal city of Depoe Bay Wednesday, for a young woman who vanished without a trace early Sunday morning.

Katherine “Katy” Roe, 22, was last seen leaving the Wing Wa restaurant around 2:00 a.m., where she’d been having a drink with her grandmother.

Her family says she works as a supervisor at the Safeway in Newport, and got off work around midnight. Her grandmother picked her up, and the two went to the restaurant together.

Her grandmother had an early morning the next day and was the first to leave, but says Katy wanted to walk home – which is a regular practice for her.

She sent a text message at 2:00 a.m. saying she was leaving the restaurant, and another at 2:12 a.m. saying she was still on her way but enjoying the moon and the beautiful night.

That’s the last anyone has heard from her.

“There are really no concrete leads or anything where she is, so far, that we know about,” Katy’s great aunt Julie Kosta told Fox 12. “We’re in limbo.”

Detectives said Wednesday Katy’s cell phone has had no activity since she disappeared and clarified that clothing that turned up in Depoe Bay Wednesday belong to someone else.

Search and rescue teams along with the U.S. Coast Guard have searched by ground and by air – but those searches have turned up nothing.

Katy’s relatives hope to have a K-9 involved in the effort Thursday, and have started a Facebook page called “Bring Katy Home” to share news and encouraging words.

Emotions ran high at a community vigil Wednesday, where more than 100 people turned up.

People just formed a circle, holding hands and praying. Say there's a feeling of sadness, but also hope @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/7Lhxn9qS03 — Kelsey Watts (@KelseyWattsKPTV) April 21, 2016

Depoe Bay Mayor AJ Matilla and Fire Chief Josh Williams were among the speakers at the vigil, and both know Katy personally. Matilla called her “Depoe Bay’s daughter.”

“We can only hope and pray that this young woman comes back to us,” Matilla told the crowd, fighting back tears.

“I’m sad as the Fire Chief, I’m also sad as a father – a father that has had my children with Katy,” Chief Williams said, pausing as emotions and tears overwhelmed him.

Now, Katy’s family is holding on to hope that she’ll be found safely in the small town with the big heart.

“We just need to find her,” her great aunt added. “She needs to come home and be with her family.”

A donation account is being established for the Roe family at any branch of Columbia Bank.

Anyone with information that can help should call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department tip line at 541-265-0669.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

