Police: Missing Salem man has been found

Police: Missing Salem man has been found


Jerome Hall (Courtesy: OSP) Jerome Hall (Courtesy: OSP)
SALEM, OR (KPTV) -

Police said they have found missing 37-year-old Jerome Hall. 

Hall was reported missing Wednesday, according to Oregon State Police.

Oregon State Police said Hall has a medical conditions that could be serious if left untreated, and was last seen wearing a bright green Under Armour hooded sweatshirt with black Carhartt pants.

Hall also has a diabetic symbol tattooed on this upper left arm.

