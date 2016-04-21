Police: Missing Salem man has been found

Police said they have found missing 37-year-old Jerome Hall.

Hall was reported missing Wednesday, according to Oregon State Police.

Oregon State Police said Hall has a medical conditions that could be serious if left untreated, and was last seen wearing a bright green Under Armour hooded sweatshirt with black Carhartt pants.

Hall also has a diabetic symbol tattooed on this upper left arm.

