Fans line up for Chick-fil-A opening in Clackamas - KPTV - FOX 12

Fans line up for Chick-fil-A opening in Clackamas

Posted: Updated: Apr 21, 2016 09:52 AM
View from Air 12 View from Air 12
CLACKAMAS, OR (KPTV) -

Dozens of people crowded the parking lot at Clackamas Promenade on Thursday morning for the opening of the second stand-alone Chick-fil-A restaurant in Oregon.

The new restaurant is located at 12520 S.E. 93rd Ave.

Fans set up tents and chairs outside the building, eagerly awaiting a meal from the famous food chain.

As part of the grand opening celebration, the first 100 customers in line will win free Chick-fil-A meals for a year, according to officials.

In March, Chick-fil-A opened a location at 2855 N.W. Town Center Drive in Hillsboro.    

