$1 subs at Jimmy John’s for Customer Appreciation Day

Jimmy John's restaurants are offering $1 sandwiches during its Customer Appreciation Day at locations around the United States.

The sandwich shops will offer the deal on Thursday, April 21 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to honor their customers.

The company says sandwiches 1 through 6 on the menu will be served for $1 during the four-hour span. Only one sandwich per customer.

$1 subs at Jimmy John's from 11:00am-3:00pm on April 21st, RT to save a life. ?? #JJDollarSubDay — Jimmy John's (@jimmyjohns) April 18, 2016

This offer is available at select restaurants. Click here to look up participating locations.

The Customer Appreciation Day promotion is available on in-store purchases only and there’s a limit of 1 sub per person.

Jimmy John's Gourmet Sandwich Shop was founded in 1983 by 19-year-old Jimmy John Liautaud in a converted garage in Charleston, IL.

Copyright 2016 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.