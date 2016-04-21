$1 subs at Jimmy John’s for Customer Appreciation Day - KPTV - FOX 12

$1 subs at Jimmy John’s for Customer Appreciation Day

Jimmy John's restaurants are offering $1 sandwiches during its Customer Appreciation Day at locations around the United States.

The sandwich shops will offer the deal on Thursday, April 21 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to honor their customers. 

The company says sandwiches 1 through 6 on the menu will be served for $1 during the four-hour span. Only one sandwich per customer.

This offer is available at select restaurants. Click here to look up participating locations.

The Customer Appreciation Day promotion is available on in-store purchases only and there’s a limit of 1 sub per person.

Jimmy John's Gourmet Sandwich Shop was founded in 1983 by 19-year-old Jimmy John Liautaud in a converted garage in Charleston, IL.

