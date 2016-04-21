Motorcyclist killed on I-84 near Pendleton identified

Oregon State Police identified the motorcyclist that was killed along I-84 east of Pendleton Tuesday.

Officials said Thursday that 80-year-old Richard Hutchins of Chicago, Illinois was killed after he struck a guardrail near milepost 219.

Investigators said it appears Hutchins had been traveling east when he drifted out of the lane and hit the rail.

He was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.