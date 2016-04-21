On the Go with Joe at the Home & Garden Idea Fair - KPTV - FOX 12

On the Go with Joe at the Home & Garden Idea Fair

RIDGEFIELD, WA (KPTV) -

Joe V. was in Ridgefield checking out the 25th annual Home & Garden Idea Fair.

With over 300 different vendors, this free event features everything from Eco-friendly technology for your home to flowers, shrubs and other native plants for your garden.

The event takes place at the Clark County Event Center Friday through Sunday.

Learn more at ClarkPublicUtilities.com. 

