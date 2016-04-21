Clackamas deputies involved in early-morning high speed chase

Clackamas County deputies were involved in a high speed chase that resulted in one arrest Thursday morning.

Deputies said they attempted to stop a 1997 Honda Accord with switched plates on southeast McLoughlin Boulevard around 4:40 a.m.

The sheriff’s office said deputies chased the driver, 35-year-old James Williams of Oregon City, for about 12 minutes until the car came to a stop.

Williams was taken into custody. Shortly after his arrest, Williams began sweating profusely and convulsing. He was transported to a nearby hospital according to the CCSO.

Deputies believe Williams may have ingested drugs before he was arrested.

