Clackamas deputies involved in early-morning high speed chase - KPTV - FOX 12

Clackamas deputies involved in early-morning high speed chase

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) -

Clackamas County deputies were involved in a high speed chase that resulted in one arrest Thursday morning.

Deputies said they attempted to stop a 1997 Honda Accord with switched plates on southeast McLoughlin Boulevard around 4:40 a.m.

The sheriff’s office said deputies chased the driver, 35-year-old James Williams of Oregon City, for about 12 minutes until the car came to a stop.

Williams was taken into custody. Shortly after his arrest, Williams began sweating profusely and convulsing. He was transported to a nearby hospital according to the CCSO.

Deputies believe Williams may have ingested drugs before he was arrested.   

