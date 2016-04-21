Facebook designer speaks in Portland

Facebook Creative Designer Josh Higgins is meeting with local designers this week.

Higgins is behind the social network’s new logo and “like” thumb. He was also the Design Director for President Obama’s 2012 campaign.

During Design Week Portland, Higgins will be speaking at a Sketchxchange. WeMake, a local non-profit is hosting the event so other artists can learn about his illustration process.

During the question and answer forum, the designer will share his journey and rise to success.

The WeMake Sketch Exchange is April 21st at the Portland Art Museum at 7 p.m.

For more information visit WeMakePDX.com.

