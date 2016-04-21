Get your bikes ready at Community Cycling Center - KPTV - FOX 12


More Good Day Oregon

Get your bikes ready at Community Cycling Center

Posted: Updated:
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

The weather is getting more summer-like and it just might be the time to break out your bike.

But is it ready for the roads?

MORE checked out the Community Cycling Center, a local non-profit on a mission to broaden your access to bikes and the benefits of biking.

Learn more about them at CommunityCyclingCenter.org.  

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

More Good Day Oregon
Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.