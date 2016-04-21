Alternatives to allergy medication

Allergy season is in full swing and MORE’s medical expert Dr. Cara Lutze from Legacy Bridgeport has some alternatives to traditional allergy medications.

A recent study out of Indiana University showed that anticholinergic drugs like Benadryl, Claritin, Paxil and Dramamine can have negative effects on the brain.

Dr. Lutze suggests clearing your nasal passages every night with a nasal irrigation bottle or a nasal spray.

