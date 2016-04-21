Nerds on Call gears up for Earth Day - KPTV - FOX 12


More Good Day Oregon

Nerds on Call gears up for Earth Day

Posted: Updated:
(KPTV) -

Friday is Earth Day and MORE's tech expert Ryan Eldridge from Nerds on Call has some tips on how you can get rid of those old gadgets lying around, without damaging the environment. 

Learn more tips on technology around your home at the Nerds on Call website.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

More Good Day Oregon
Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.