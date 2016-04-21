Voodoo Doughnut honors Prince with special creations - KPTV - FOX 12

Voodoo Doughnut honors Prince with special creations

Posted: Updated:
Photos from Facebook/Voodoo Doughnut Photos from Facebook/Voodoo Doughnut
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Portland's most famous doughnut shop paid tribute to music legend Prince with special doughnuts in his honor.

Prince's publicist said the musician was found dead in his Minnesota home Thursday morning. He was 57 years old.

To pay tribute, Voodoo Doughnut created two doughnuts decorated with images of the music icon in frosting and then posted photos of the creations on Facebook and Instagram.

Doughnut tributes have become a tradition for Voodoo. The business has created special pastries for other famous figures who died in the past few years, including David Bowie, Trail Blazer Jerome Kersey and actor Harold Ramis.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.