Voodoo Doughnut honors Prince with special creations

Portland's most famous doughnut shop paid tribute to music legend Prince with special doughnuts in his honor.

Prince's publicist said the musician was found dead in his Minnesota home Thursday morning. He was 57 years old.

To pay tribute, Voodoo Doughnut created two doughnuts decorated with images of the music icon in frosting and then posted photos of the creations on Facebook and Instagram.

A photo posted by Voodoo Doughnut (@voodoodoughnut) on Apr 21, 2016 at 11:07am PDT

Doughnut tributes have become a tradition for Voodoo. The business has created special pastries for other famous figures who died in the past few years, including David Bowie, Trail Blazer Jerome Kersey and actor Harold Ramis.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.