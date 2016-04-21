Police ID middle school students hit by van in Gresham; one girl critically injured

Investigators said the two girls were in a marked crosswalk at Northeast Kane Drive and 1st Street at with a "walk" sign when they were hit by a flower deliver van. (Source: KPTV)

Two girls were hit by a flower delivery van in Gresham on Wednesday and one of the girls was critically injured, according to police. (Source: KPTV)

Police have identified the two girls who were hit by a flower delivery van driver accused of running a red light in Gresham.

Police said 13-year-old Viridiana Orozco-Hernandez, who goes by Viri, remained in the hospital Thursday in critical condition.

Raquelin Velasco Gutierrez, also 13 years old, was treated and released from the hospital and is now recovering at home.

"The girls' families expressed thanks for the community's prayers and support," according to a Gresham Police Department statement.

Investigators said the two girls were in a marked crosswalk at Northeast Kane Drive and 1st Street at 4 p.m. Wednesday with a "walk" sign.

They were hit by a delivery van for Gresham-based Nancy's Floral that was heading south on Kane Drive, according to police. Investigators said the 44-year-old woman driving the van ran a red light and hit the girls.

The driver remained at the scene and has cooperated with investigators.

She has not been arrested or given any citations at this time. The Multnomah County Vehicular Crimes Team is working to determine why she ran the red light.

The daughter of the driver told Fox that her mother does not have any memory of the event. She also said her mother had been checked out by doctors, but was more concerned about the injured teens.

“She’s scared. She feels terrible,” the daughter said. “She’s like, I couldn’t imagine it being my kids now that I’ve actually hit somebody.”

Investigators said speed, alcohol and drugs do not appear to be contributing factors in this case.

The case will be forwarded to the Multnomah County district attorney's office for review once the investigation is complete, likely by the end of the week, according to police.

Orozco-Hernandez and Gutierrez are seventh-graders at nearby Gordon Russell Middle School.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.