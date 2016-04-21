Sick sea turtle rescued on Oregon beach will finish rehab at SeaWorld

Tucker will finish his rehabilitation at SeaWorld before being released back into the Pacific Ocean. (Source: Fox NewsEdge)

A sick sea turtle found stranded on the Oregon coast is heading to SeaWorld to finish rehabbing for an eventual release back into the Pacific Ocean.

Tucker, a male olive ridley sea turtle, was found comatose, hypothermic and malnourished in Cannon Beach after a storm in December.

Tucker has been rehabbing at the Seattle Aquarium, where veterinarians said he had a condition similar to "the bends," or decompression sickness in divers.

The turtle received experimental treatment in a hyperbaric chamber to treat the condition.

Tucker is expected to complete a rehabilitation program at SeaWorld in San Diego in preparation for release back into the wild later this summer.

Tucker was transported on a U.S. Coast Guard C-130 transport plane to SeaWorld on Thursday.

The U.S. Coast Guard is using this situation as an opportunity to train for other emergency situations that could involve passengers requiring critical care during the flight.

Another sea turtle, Comber, a Pacific green sea turtle, also caught the same flight to SeaWorld. Comber washed ashore in Canada and has been rehabbing at the Vancouver Aquarium in Vancouver, B.C.

Comber is also set to finish rehabbing at SeaWorld before being released back into the Pacific Ocean.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said a record 10 sea turtles washed ashore on beaches in Oregon, Washington and British Columbia last winter. Only three have survived.

Officials said sea turtles do not reach the Pacific Northwest beaches unless they are sick or injured, and once stranded they need immediate care to survive.

Anyone who sees a stranded sea turtle should immediately note its location, remain nearby to observe it if possible and contact the Oregon State Police tipline at 800-452-7888 or the Marine Mammal Stranding Network in Oregon, Washington, and California at 1-866-767-6114.

