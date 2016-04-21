Polk County home destroyed by fire, woman taken to hospital

Police rescued a woman from a burning home that was destroyed in a fire Thursday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the 1900 block of Southwest Fairview Avenue at 5:27 a.m. Thursday.

Dallas police got a woman out of the home prior to firefighters arriving. She was taken to the hospital where she was treated and released for injuries described as non-life threatening.

Around 20 firefighters responded to the scene and spent about an hour working to put out the fire.

The home and its contents were described as a total loss due to fire and smoke damage.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.