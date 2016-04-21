Fire destroys items at area frequented by homeless people in NW Portland

Firefighters responded to a fire at an area frequented by homeless people in northwest Portland on Thursday morning.

Firefighters arrived at Northwest 19th and Thurman Street at 6:50 a.m. and quickly put out the fire.

Firefighters described the area as a homeless hangout area and not a camp, as there are no sleeping accommodations. However, plenty of items appear to be stored there and some of them were destroyed in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but firefighters said there is nothing outwardly suspicious about the fire at this point.

However, firefighters are investigating other fires recently at Portland homeless camps as suspicious, including one that burned tents near Southeast Water Avenue and Hawthorne Boulevard earlier this month.

This week, a collection of groups, organizations and businesses filed a lawsuit against the city of Portland and Mayor Charlie Hales regarding the city's policies on homeless camping.

The American Red Cross responded to the scene of Thursday's fire and provided assistance to one person.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.