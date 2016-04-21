Plane crash into embankment in Woodland leaves 1 dead, 2 injured - KPTV - FOX 12

Plane crash into embankment in Woodland leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

Crews from Clark Co. Fire and Rescue responded to the single-engine plane crash at the Woodland airport Thursday. (KPTV/Air 12) Crews from Clark Co. Fire and Rescue responded to the single-engine plane crash at the Woodland airport Thursday. (KPTV/Air 12)
WOODLAND, WA (KPTV) -

Clark County Fire and Rescue crews responded to reports of a small plane sliding off a runway at the Woodland Airport Thursday afternoon.

Crews found a small aircraft that went off the runway and slammed into an embankment.

Crews said the aircraft was single-engine plane. According to FAA spokesperson Allen Kenitzer, the plane is a a Mooney M20K.

Kenitzer also said that authorities said there were three people aboard the plane. According to Woodland city officials, one of the people on board did die while the other two were transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The FAA and the NTSB will be investigating this incident, Kenitzer said.

