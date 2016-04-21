Plane crash into embankment in Woodland leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

Crews from Clark Co. Fire and Rescue responded to the single-engine plane crash at the Woodland airport Thursday. (KPTV/Air 12)

Clark County Fire and Rescue crews responded to reports of a small plane sliding off a runway at the Woodland Airport Thursday afternoon.

Crews found a small aircraft that went off the runway and slammed into an embankment.

Crews said the aircraft was single-engine plane. According to FAA spokesperson Allen Kenitzer, the plane is a a Mooney M20K.

Kenitzer also said that authorities said there were three people aboard the plane. According to Woodland city officials, one of the people on board did die while the other two were transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Heading to plane crash in Woodland. Plane registered to a company in Seattle. #fox12oregon — Simon Gutierrez (@sggutierrez) April 21, 2016

Plane resting on embankment. Just shy of what looks like a water treatment facility. #fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/X67vQb3MbR — Simon Gutierrez (@sggutierrez) April 21, 2016

The FAA and the NTSB will be investigating this incident, Kenitzer said.

This is a developing story. Please stay with Fox 12 and KPTV.com for further updates.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.