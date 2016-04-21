Four metro-area Walmart stores receive OLCC approval to sell liquor

The Oregon Liquor Control Commission approved 14 new retail liquor locations Thursday, including four in metro-area Walmart stores.

The OLCC started an open recruitment process in August 2015 to expand liquor sales in and around Portland with a "measured, but consistent amount of growth."

The process included opening up the opportunity for spirits sections inside existing retail stores.

A total of 32 applications were received and 14 were approved on Thursday.

Decisions were based on factors including knowledge and experience in retail business management, customer service and public relations in a retail environment and the financial ability to open and operate a retail liquor store.

The approved applicants include Walmart stores in Wood Village, Tigard, Beaverton and Hillsboro.

Other approved applications are for new stand-alone and full-service liquor stores throughout the area.

Prior to the open recruitment, the OLCC said there was one liquor store for every 25,000 customers in the Portland metro area. That number will now be one for every 21,000 customers.

A 14-day public posting will be made at each location allowing the public to make written comments on individual retail locations.

Comments submitted will be reviewed and final decisions will be made based on OLCC’s legal authority. Comments can be sent to OLCC.RetailServices@Oregon.gov.

The 14 approved new liquor locations are:

20102 McLoughlin Blvd., Gladstone

36801 Historic Columbia River Hwy., Corbett

8697 SW Jack Burns Ave., Wilsonville

9721 NE Cascade Parkway, Portland

31580 NW Commercial St., North Plains; North Plains Market

4357 N. Williams Ave., Portland

7502 NE Shaleen St., Hillsboro

1173 NE Division St., Gresham; Tobacco Outlet

2705 NE 238th Dr,, Wood Village; Troutdale Mixer Shop

23500 NE Sandy Blvd., Wood Village; Walmart

7600 Dartmouth St., Tigard; Walmart

17275 NE Cornell Road, Beaverton; Walmart

7650 NE Shaleen St., Hillsboro; Walmart

830 NW Everett St., Portland; World Foods

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.