Police: Motorcyclist slaps officer's arm, runs red light leading to SE Portland chase

A man on a motorcycle rode past a marked patrol car, slapped an officer's arm resting on the open window, ran a red light in front of the officer and then led police on a chase that led to his arrest, according to investigators.

Police said the incident began at 10 p.m. Wednesday at Southeast 72nd and Powell Boulevard.

Officers said the motorcyclist, later identified as 24-year-old Michael David Lindenburger, rode between traffic lanes past the patrol car and sped through the red light before making a quick turn northbound on 71st Avenue.

A pursuit ensued, but the officers said they called it off at Southeast 67th and Powell Boulevard due to the suspect's reckless driving and speeding through the neighborhood.

Another officer later spotted Lindenburger on the Ross Island Bridge and stopped him on the west side of the bridge. Lindenburger was arrested without further incident.

He was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of attempt to elude by vehicle, reckless driving, reckless endangerment and harassment.

Lindenburger's motorcycle was towed from the scene, according to police.

