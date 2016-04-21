SWAT team responds to Lake Oswego apartment complex over eviction dispute

A Clackamas County SWAT team was called out to a Lake Oswego apartment complex Thursday over what police describe as an eviction dispute.

Police said a man who had been evicted from the Oswego Pointe Apartments on the 5000 block of Foothills Road fired a shot inside the apartment on Tuesday.

Police said officers continued talking to him in the days that followed trying to get him to come out, however he remained in the apartment.

After losing contact with him, the SWAT team was called to the scene Thursday.

Police said when the SWAT team entered the apartment Thursday night, the man was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police said he lived by himself and there was nobody else inside the apartment. His building and adjacent buildings were evacuated Thursday while police were at the scene.

