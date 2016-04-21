Police: Second shooter arrested in NE Portland shooting; 5 people taken into custody

Crime scene at McDonald's restaurant at Northeast 103rd and Halsey Street in Portland.

A second suspected shooter has been arrested in connection with a shooting at a northeast Portland McDonald's that left two people injured and four other people in custody.

Police responded to the restaurant at Northeast 108th Avenue and Weidler Street the evening of April 4. They arrived to find two people, a 19-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman, suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Both were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Investigators learned the shooting involved gunfire between two groups of people.

Officers searched the neighborhood and eventually took four people into custody. One suspected shooter, 19-year-old Anthony Gray, was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a loaded firearm and discharging a firearm in the city limits.

Adriantae Stafford, 21, was arrested on a parole and probation violation. Two underage suspects were also arrested, one for a warrant and one for a parole and probation violation.

On Wednesday night, police said they took the second shooting suspect into custody. Lofton Thomas Lane, 19, was arrested at a home on the 15900 block of East Burnside on charges including attempted aggravated murder, first-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

Detectives said they developed information leading to Lane's arrest as the second suspected shooter.

The Gang Enforcement Team has been investigating the case.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.