Thousands sign petition protesting demolition of historic building in SE Portland

Thousands of Portlanders are fighting to keep a historical building from getting demolished, but the owner of that building has some other plans in mind.

There are over 5,000 signatures on a petition to save the historical building at 3334 Southeast Belmont. The address was on the historic resources inventory list, but it was taken off a few months back at the owner's request.

Now the buildings owner is completely in her rights to demolish the building.

However, those rights aren't stopping thousands of locals from protesting plans to change the old building. Community members are concerned about losing the character and history held in the neighborhood.

A proposed plan has been submitted for a new 3-story mixed use building to take the current one's place.

FOX 12 spoke with a business owner who works out of the building on SE Belmont and he said after three years, he has to leave.

Instead of amping up for summer sales at his record store, he's packing up and thinking about relocating. Like many, he's concerned about what this means for the historic area of town.

"It's a process, but there's nothing I can do about it. It is what it is. So I'm trying to make the best of the final month. It does seem a bit random. I was hoping that these architecturally interesting blocks would be exempt from that sort of thing but obviously not," said Patrick Dennehy.

A community member who is spearheading the efforts to save the building said she was alarmed when she heard from the building owner at a neighborhood meeting.

"It was a bit tense in that meeting. It was civil, but she said 'come at me with $2 million and you can buy the building back'. She bought it for about $660,000 about three years ago," said Meg Hanson.

FOX 12 spoke with the building's owner, Valerie Hunter, who says she believes the construction on the Belmont building will be a positive addition to the community.

Hunter has not yet submitted a request for a demolition permit.

