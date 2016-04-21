Police release new evidence in deadly shooting of Seaside officer

All new police video shows what lead up to the deadly confrontation on the night Seaside Police Officer Sgt. Jason Goodding was killed.

On February 5, Sgt. Jason Goodding was trying to take wanted felon Phillip Ferry into custody peacefully outside of the Pig'N Pancake. Officer David Davidson was wearing a body camera that captured it all.

The confrontation only took about 30 seconds, in which time Goodding and Davidson repeatedly asked Ferry to comply with their commands. When he did not, Officer Davidson announced that he was about to use the Taser, by shouting “Taser, Taser, Taser” and then fired the Taser at Ferry.

Sgt. Goodding then moved to physically subdue what officers assumed to be a disoriented Ferry, only as that was happening, Ferry fired a semi-automatic pistol he was hiding in his pocket.

The bullet struck Sgt. Goodding just below his protective vest, killing him.

Officer Davidson immediately radios that shots have been fired. He returns fire several times from his service weapon, striking Ferry three times, killing him.

Clatsop County District Attorney Joshua Marquis is releasing the video along with every document connected to the case now that the investigation over. Marquis determined the death of Ferry was justified and says the evidence supports that.

In the 500 plus pages of evidence, lab reports and interviews, is also a firsthand account of what happened from Officer David Davidson.

Davidson told investigators he remembered hearing Sgt. Goodding on the radio that night asking for a warrant check on Ferry and then drove to help Goodding take him into custody.

Davidson said Ferry had his hands in his pockets the whole time and when they were giving him commands to get on the ground Ferry said, “you are not going to like it.”

Davidson told them, “looking back on it I think that was his decision.”

Marquis tells FOX 12 he believes that Davidson and Goodding did everything by the book, but things just went horribly wrong.

Ferry had 17 prior felony convictions and 25 misdemeanors on his record. Three convictions alone for assaulting police officers. If anything good can come from this, Marquis says, it’s that we take a good hard look at Oregon’s prison reform.

