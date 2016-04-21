Owner of Music Millennium in Portland describes legacy of Prince

Music superstar and pioneer Prince died Thursday at his home. He was 57. (KPTV)

A local music store owner is talking about the passing of music superstar and pioneer Prince.

Terry Currier is the owner of Music Millennium on East Burnside.

Currier has seen Prince perform 5 different times, from big venues like the Tacoma Dome, to small ones like the Roseland Theater. He called Prince a showman and said he'll go down as one of the greatest of all time.

"Prince touched a lot of people's lives musically. I mean, he's up there with the greatest artists of all times. I mean, you have to put him up there with people like Michael Jackson, artists like Led Zeppelin, Aretha Franklin because their music had such an impact on people's lives."

Currier said that while losing Prince is a big loss, he's thankful that people will have his musical legacy forever.

