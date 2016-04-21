Scammers targeting OR college students by demanding loan payments

State Treasurer Ted Wheeler is warning people to beware of a new telephone scam that is targeting college students.

The scammers are said to be impersonating someone from the Oregon 529 Network at the State Treasury.

People have reported the scam calls in Corvallis, Eugene and Salem, and at least one person has paid $1,000 in hard-to-trace gift cards.

According to a release, scammers are using technology that will show a fake number on caller ID displays and that will make it seem like the calls are coming from the Oregon 529 Network, an office that facilitates education-dedicated savings accounts.

The Oregon Treasury said they don't collect taxes or student loan payments.

"Students and recent graduates are just starting out and the last thing they need is to fall prey to a cynical scam," said Treasurer Wheeler. "Protect yourself and your finances and hang up."

If you receive a call, hang up immediately and contact your local police or the state Department of Justice.

