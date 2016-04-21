Carpool only signs installed in NW Portland - KPTV - FOX 12

Carpool only signs installed in NW Portland

PORTLAND, OR

There is a new change for drivers in northwest Portland where some streets are now for carpooling only during rush hour.

News signs were installed on Northwest Westover Road where it's now for drivers who are carpooling only from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Portland Bureau of Transportation told FOX 12 they've made the change earlier this month hoping to get drivers to use Cornell Road during that time and off of Westover, which they said is designed for local traffic.

Officials also said that they know it takes months for people to adjust to these road changes and they plan to evaluate the project after 6 months.

