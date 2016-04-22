Man recalls encounter with cougar in Troutdale neighborhood

A cougar was spotted roaming around near Gresham and Troutdale area leaving many people concerned, and one man said he saw the big cat just ten feet away from him.

Police got 6 calls in less than 30 minutes from people who spotted the cougar Monday night.

One of those people was Jerry Farley, who said the cougar walked right through his backyard. Lucky for him, the cougar didn't notice him but it sent him running for his house.

Farley said he was sitting outside his Sweetbriar Lane home in Troutdale when he spotted the cougar in his yard. Farley has a fenced-off yard and has no clue how the cougar got inside.

Thankfully, the cougar walked straight passed him.

Farley said initially, he was too scared to even move.

"I'm sure he could have taken me easily if he wanted to or felt threatened or anything like that, but if he didn't notice me. I wasn't about to let him know I was there."

Farley told FOX 12 as soon as the cougar left his yard, he ran inside.

It is becoming common for people to see cougars in the Portland Tri-County area once the weather starts to warm up.

In September, a surveillance video caught a cougar outside a Canby home, and on the 4th of July two years ago, another cougar was spotted in a tree in northeast Portland.

If you see a cougar, call 911 right away and do not approach it.

