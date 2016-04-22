Man seriously injured after stabbing in Sellwood-Moreland neighb - KPTV - FOX 12

Man seriously injured after stabbing in Sellwood-Moreland neighborhood

A man was seriously injured after he was stabbed in the Sellwood-Moreland neighborhood Thursday night.

Portland Police said the stabbing happened in the area of 1700 block of Southeast Tenino Street around 9:27 p.m.

When officers arrived they found an adult male suffering from serious injuries. He was taken to a Portland hospital for treatment.

According to police, preliminary information suggests the suspect and victim know each other.

Officers are working to identify and locate the suspect.

