Driver hits two cars during police chase in SE Portland; multiple injuries reported

The driver of a vehicle that had been reported stolen crashed into two other cars during a police chase in southeast Portland early Friday morning.

Portland police said they attempted to pull over a 1994 gold Honda Accord a few blocks away from the intersection of Holgate Boulevard and 92nd Avenue around 2:39 a.m.

The driver, Christopher Schmidt, 28, refused to stop and sped away, running a red light at 92nd Avenue, according to police. Schmidt then hit two cars, a 2008 Toyota FJ Crusier and 1993 Honda Civic in the intersection.

After investigation, officers learned that the Honda Accord was reported stolen.

Schmidt was taken to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries. His front passenger, Amanda Atkinson, 25, was taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life threatening injures. The rear passenger, Theodore Swan was also taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Both the driver and passenger in the FJ Crusier did not require medical attention.

The driver of the Honda Civic, Jamien Zapada, 28, was stopped at the red light at the time of the crash. Zapada was transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries according to police. Both passengers, Joshua Koulavong, 36 or Jasmine Gurrero, 18 suffered serious injuries.

No arrests have been made or citations issued as the investigation into the crash is continuing.

Schmidt is expected to face charges after the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office presents the case to the Grand Jury, according to police.

