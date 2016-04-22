Blazers guard CJ McCollum named Kia NBA Most Improved Player

The NBA announced Friday that Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum has won the Kia NBA Most Improved Player Award for the 2015-2016 season.

“Being recognized as the Most Improved Player in the NBA is a testament to the dedication and commitment to his game CJ has shown since joining the Trail Blazers,” said Neil Olshey, president of basketball operations.

McCollum finished the regular season with career highs of 20.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.21 steals and 34.8 minutes in 80 games, and raised his scoring average from the previous season by 14 points according to the NBA.

“CJ has been an exemplary player both on and off-the-court since arriving in Portland, and we’re so proud to see his efforts rewarded,” said Trail Blazers president and CEO Chris McGowan.

McCollum is the 14th player in the Blazers' history to average at least 20 points per game.

He joins fellow Trail Blazers players Kevin Duckworth and Zach Randolph, both of whom won the same award in years prior.

In support of the award, Kia Motors America said they will donate a new Sorento CUV to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Portland Metro.

