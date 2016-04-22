Fire causes $75K damage to NE Portland home; one man taken to hospital

A fire that burned from the front porch to the second story of a northeast Portland home caused $75,000 in damage.

Firefighters responded to the 4500 block of Northeast Going Street at around 5 a.m. Friday.

The 76-year-old man who lives in the home managed to get out, but he was taken to the hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.

Firefighters said this incident posed some unique challenges, as the homeowner allows squatters on his property in RVs and outbuildings in the back yard.

According to a Portland Fire & Rescue spokesperson, firefighters had to make sure all those people were accounted for.

There were no reports of any other injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but firefighters said it appears to be accidental.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.