PBOT reopens section of Interstate Ave. after damage repairs

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

The Portland Bureau of Transportation said Friday that a section of North Interstate Avenue will be closed for several hours while they make stormwater system damage repairs.

PBOT said the southbound lanes were closed from North Tillamook to North Thunderbird Way from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Crews have reopened the southbound Interstate Avenue travel lane and bike lane earlier than expected. 

