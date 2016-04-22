Pacific University students celebrate Earth Day with plant sale

It’s Earth Day and students at Pacific University are celebrating by selling foods and veggies from their university farm.

The B Street Farm grows more than 50 types of produce including kale, onions, raspberries and blackberries.

Students donate food to local food banks. The farm has been around for about 10 years.

You can find more details on the event here.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.