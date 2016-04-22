Pacific University students celebrate Earth Day with plant sale - KPTV - FOX 12


More Good Day Oregon

Pacific University students celebrate Earth Day with plant sale

Posted: Updated:
(KPTV) -

It’s Earth Day and students at Pacific University are celebrating by selling foods and veggies from their university farm.

The B Street Farm grows more than 50 types of produce including kale, onions, raspberries and blackberries.

Students donate food to local food banks. The farm has been around for about 10 years. 

You can find more details on the event here.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

More Good Day Oregon
Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.