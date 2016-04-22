Firefighters battle two-alarm fire at West Linn shopping center

Firefighters contained a two-alarm fire to one business at a West Linn strip mall Friday morning.

Crews responded to the West Linn Central Village shopping center at 21900 Willamette Drive at 8:45 a.m. Friday.

Firefighters found dark gray smoke coming from the Aqua Nails Bar. The sprinkler system had been activated inside the business.

Neighboring businesses were evacuated and a second alarm was called due to the size of the structure and the amount of smoke coming from the building.

The fire damage was contained to Aqua Nails Bar, but some adjacent businesses had moderate smoke damage.

No injuries were reported in connection with the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and a damage estimate was not immediately available.

Firefighters said the sprinkler system likely prevented further damage to the shopping center.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.