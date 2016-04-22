Officer gave ride to runaway later charged in UT slaying of Port - KPTV - FOX 12

Officer gave ride to runaway later charged in UT slaying of Portland student

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
Meechaiel Criner, jail booking photo Meechaiel Criner, jail booking photo
Haruka Weiser, family photo Haruka Weiser, family photo
AUSTIN, TX (AP) -

An off-duty Central Texas police officer gave a teenage runaway a ride to Austin about 10 days before a college student was slain and the youth was later charged in the killing.

Georgetown police said Thursday that the officer broke no policies by helping 17-year-old Meechaiel Criner.

Criner remained in custody Friday facing a murder charge in the death of University of Texas student Haruka Weiser, who was from Oregon. Her body was found April 5 in a creek.

Police say the officer, whose name wasn't released, stopped at a Georgetown-area store on March 23 where Criner - with blisters on his feet - had been hanging around for several hours.

The officer, when off-duty, returned with his personal vehicle and drove Criner to a hospital near campus.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.