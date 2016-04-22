Man, teen admit burning down century-old Oregon home

A 37-year-old man and his teenage accomplice have pleaded guilty to arson in the destruction of a century-old home in Florence.

Items were stolen from the 1,886-square-foot home before it burned down in March. The Register-Guard reports that James Main also pleaded guilty to burglary and was sentenced to 16 months in prison.

The 17-year-old only pleaded guilty to arson, and was sentenced to three years on probation.

Florence police arrested Main and the teenager after members of the community identified them in surveillance photographs.

A Lane County judge read a statement from the homeowner during the teen's sentencing Thursday. The man spoke of his heartbreak over the fire and said the only salvageable property was a garden hose.

