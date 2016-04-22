Teammates congratulate CJ McCollum after receiving most improved player award

The NBA announced Friday that CJ McCollum won the Kia’s Most Improved Player award.

Fellow teammates, including Damian Lillard, and Trail Blazers owner Paul Allen took to social media to congratulate him.

A photo posted by Damian Lillard (@damianlillard) on Apr 22, 2016 at 9:20am PDT

A photo posted by Pat Connaughton (@planetpat5) on Apr 22, 2016 at 9:23am PDT

A photo posted by Gerald Henderson (@g_hender09) on Apr 22, 2016 at 9:32am PDT

A photo posted by NBA (@nba) on Apr 22, 2016 at 11:15am PDT

McCollum is the 14th player in the Blazers' history to average at least 20 points per game.

He joins fellow Trail Blazers players Kevin Duckworth and Zach Randolph, both of whom won the same award in years prior.

In support of the award, Kia Motors America said they will donate a new Sorento CUV to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Portland Metro.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.