Teammates congratulate CJ McCollum after receiving most improved

Teammates congratulate CJ McCollum after receiving most improved player award

PORTLAND, OR

The NBA announced Friday that CJ McCollum won the Kia’s Most Improved Player award.

Fellow teammates, including Damian Lillard, and Trail Blazers owner Paul Allen took to social media to congratulate him. 

McCollum is the 14th player in the Blazers' history to average at least 20 points per game. 

He joins fellow Trail Blazers players Kevin Duckworth and Zach Randolph, both of whom won the same award in years prior. 

In support of the award, Kia Motors America said they will donate a new Sorento CUV to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Portland Metro. 

