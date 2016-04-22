Voters in Multnomah Co. can sign up to track their ballot

Multnomah County voters can sign up to track the status of their ballot.

Text, email or voice alerts will tell voters when the county elections office has mailed ballots. Alerts will remind voters to return their ballot and where to find information about official ballot drop sites.

Alerts will also say whether the ballot has been accepted or whether it has a non-matching signature or another defect that requires further action by the voter.

Multnomah County launched a pilot program for ballot tracking last year. The service is free and voters can choose whether to receive texts, emails or calls.

To sign up, go to https://multnomah.ballottrax.net/voter/login.

The ballot tracking program is in partnership with BallotTrax and the Oregon Secretary of State. Other counties are also offering a similar service this year.

The last day to register to vote or change political party for the upcoming May 17 primary election in Oregon is April 26.

