Students at Touchstone Preschool release ladybugs in honor of Ea - KPTV - FOX 12

Students at Touchstone Preschool release ladybugs in honor of Earth Day

Posted: Updated:
Students at Touchstone Preschool release lady bugs in honor of Earth Day Students at Touchstone Preschool release lady bugs in honor of Earth Day
BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) -

A group of preschoolers are celebrating Earth Day by releasing thousands of ladybugs.

Students at Touchstone Preschool in Beaverton had spent the week learning about ladybugs and the role they play in vegetation.

On Friday, they dressed with festive hand-made headbands, and released them into their playground and garden.

The students also planted flowers in recycled rain boots.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.