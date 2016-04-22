Students at Touchstone Preschool release ladybugs in honor of Earth Day

Students at Touchstone Preschool release lady bugs in honor of Earth Day

A group of preschoolers are celebrating Earth Day by releasing thousands of ladybugs.

Students at Touchstone Preschool in Beaverton had spent the week learning about ladybugs and the role they play in vegetation.

On Friday, they dressed with festive hand-made headbands, and released them into their playground and garden.

The students also planted flowers in recycled rain boots.

